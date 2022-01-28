LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman from Sparks was charged after a high-speed chase in eastern California led to the discovery of 726 grams of cocaine.
According to authorities, on Oct. 22, 34-year-old Elizabeth Marie Acuna was driving 90 mph on Highway 395 in California. After an officer attempted to stop her, she sped off, but eventually stopped.
During the stop, police said Acuna told them there were drugs in the back of the car, but they were not hers.
In custody, she told police she borrowed the vehicle earlier in the day. That person was involved with a drug trafficking organization in Oregon, she said. She claimed the other person had forced her to help him transport heroin and methamphetamine.
According to court records, police also found paraphernalia consistent with heroin or methamphetamine use in the vehicle, as well as a scale, baggies and $1,000 in cash.
The drugs in the vehicles were determined to be 726.8 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $25,000.
Acuna was on federal pretrial release at the time of the stop for an August drug charge in Oregon, records show.
She was indicted on Friday on one charge of possessions with intent to distribute cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
Acuna faces a minimum of five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.