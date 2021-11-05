UPDATE (Nov. 5) -- By a 5-4 vote, the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners on Friday rejected a proposed ban on highly controversial coyote-killing contests, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
This is an outrage, especially since the public overwhelmingly opposes these terrible contests. The commissioners are supposed to safeguard Nevada’s wildlife, but they succumbed to the desires of a handful of sick individuals who get pleasure from indiscriminately slaughtering animals. The scientists who run the Nevada Department of Wildlife clearly expressed their opposition to these contests, but the commission overrode them. The commission, mostly composed of white men who hunt, is not representative of Nevadans. The legislature needs to strongly consider overhauling the composition of the commission, or abolishing it altogether and giving management authority to the Department of Wildlife.
Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity
UPDATE (March 2) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution urging the Nevada Division of Wildlife to take action to ban predator hunting contests in the state of Nevada.
approved a resolution urging the Nevada Division of Wildlife take action to ban predator hunting contests in the State of Nevada. The resolution was proposed by Cmsr. @JustinJonesNV.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s a secretive world and one leader in Clark County wants it exposed. Competitive coyote hunts, where the winner kills as many coyotes as they can, are banned in most other southwestern states. Now there is a push to have them banned in Nevada.
They often fly under the radar. Organizers avoid posting events on social media or traditional advertising because of backlash. However, the competition hunts will be in the spotlight during the March 2 Clark County Commission meeting.
“Shooting indiscriminately to try and bag the largest coyote or one contest where they try to bag the ugliest or the cutest and having kids decide who won these titles was just so appalling so I knew I needed to something so I reached out to Commissioner Jones,” said Shelbie Swartz who lives in Las Vegas and has become passionate about ending the events after learning they were taking place in Nevada.
“I think it is just unethical,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. “There was a competition here in Clark County as recently as November and there has been at least 24 of these contests throughout the state just in the last few years,” Jones revealed.
Jones has authored a resolution from Clark County, by far the largest county in the state, to the Nevada Department of Wildlife asking they ban these type of competition hunts.
“Not just for coyotes but for other types of animals,” Jones said.
The coyote killing contests have become more popular in Nevada in recent years according to Lain Kahlstrom, Director of State Affairs for Animal Wellness Action, as they've been outlawed in neighboring state starting with California in 2014.
“There’s so many more coming to Nevada now because it is shut out of California, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington state and Oregon is about to make it illegal too,” Kahlstrom said.
Groups like Animal Wellness Action say this isn't a push to ban all hunting of coyotes just these mass kill contests.
“Some hunters worry that this is a slippery slope, that we are somehow making a statement about hunting in general, and it really is not the case,” Kahlstrom said.
FOX5 reached out to the organizers of the last known killing contest in Clark County as well as other contest hunting groups. No one responded to our request for an interview defending these hunts.
Ultimately, the decision to ban the prize coyote hunts must be made by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
