LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada WIC has issued a recall for certain powdered infant formulas produced by an Abbott Nutrition facility in Stugis, Michigan due to an outbreak of bacterial infections.
The affected brands of formula are Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.
Nevada WIC has confirmed that the products are in Nevada. Consumers are advised to avoid purchasing the formula and to check any purchases to confirm it isn't from the Sturgis facility.
The warning was issued after four infants in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas were hospitalized with infections of Cronobactersakazakii and Salmonella.
Here is a list of products affected by the recall:
- 12.6 oz Total Comfort powder
- 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up powder
- All EleCare powder Infant and Jr
- All Alimentum powder
- 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive powder
- 12.4 oz Similac Advance powder
Consumers should also check the expiration date and the alphanumeric code on the bottom of the product.
If all of the following items are present on the product, it should not be used:
- the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
- the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2
- the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
If the formula is not on the list and does not have any of the above labels, it should be safe to consume.
