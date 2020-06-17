LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The State announced on Wednesday that all Division of Welfare and Supportive Services office are open and following social distancing and face covering guidelines.
The public is encouraged to continue to use the internet and telephone to access Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and to go to the office only if necessary.
“If you can conduct your business online or by telephone, please do so.” said Administrator Steve Fisher.
Completed applications, change forms, or verifications should be submitted in the drop box outside the office, the announcement said.
Those who visit the offices should be prepared to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot social distance, per public health guidelines. There will be limited entry to offices to minimize risks to public health.
Face-to-face interviews are currently suspended. Applicants will be seen by a worker if they need a new EBT card or cannot conduct their business by phone or internet.
The Community Assistance Center at 1504 North Main Street, Las Vegas will re-open in coordination with Clark County.
To apply online or submit changes, visit dwss.nv.gov and follow the Access Nevada /AccessNV links. To speak to a customer service agent to ask questions about your case, call our Customer Service Unit at 702-486-1646.
A full list of essential services can be found at http://dhhs.nv.gov/essentialservices/
(1) comment
Been milking the virus gig few months,sheets gotta go in and deal with the real hard core freeloaders!
