LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Early voting in Nevada begins Saturday, Oct. 17. If you're a new Nevada resident, there are a few things you're going to want to keep in mind:
- If you've lived in the state for less than 30 days, you can register as a new resident
- As a new resident, you can only vote in the presidential election
- You must have a license or identification card issued by the state of Nevada
- After you get a license, you can register one of two ways:
- You can register online by October 29
- You can register in person at an early voting polling site or at your Election Day polling site
Registrar of Voters for Clark County, Joe Gloria said it's important for new Nevadans to do what they can to get through the process.
"Our slogan is, 'Don't lose your voice, vote,'" Gloria said. "When you don't vote, you lose your voice in the community. There are important decisions to be made up and down the ballot."
The presidential race has gotten a lot of attention over the past several months, but local officials reminds everyone that local races are just as important.
With judge candidates, congressional candidates, and several different issues on the ballot, there are a lot of questions on it this year and it could be overwhelming to some. Gloria said it is the voters responsibility to do their research on the candidates and the issues before casting their ballots.
But he said you shouldn't guess if you don't know a lot about it.
"The only thing I can encourage people not to do is if you don't know either candidate, don't make a choice in that contest," Gloria said. "That's how people get into office that aren't really qualified or won't necessarily do the right job for the community."
Another concern among voters is ballot security. With every registered voter in Nevada receiving ballots in the mail, if you plan on voting in person, you can surrender it at the polling site. You can also destroy it yourself, but if you do that, you will be required to sign an affidavit stating you don't plan on submitting the ballot as it is unlawful to vote twice.
If you do plan to vote by mail, Gloria said the county works to protect the integrity of the voting process at every step- starting the the bipartisan board that counts the votes.
"That means there will be a democrat and a republican working together, or a nonpartisan working with a dem, or a nonpartisan working with a republican," Gloria said. "We have equal representation on our bipartisan counting board crew."
