LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting in October, licensed Nevada veterinarians will be able treat patients with certain cannabis products.
The administered hemp and cannabidiol products must contain no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol.
Nevada became the first state to to legalize the use of cannabinoids as a veterinary treatment early this year, when Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 101.
State Assemblyman Steve Yeager introduced the bill in February because Nevada's law was unclear about whether or not veterinarians could administer CDB products.
In 2000, medical marijuana usage for Nevadans was approved in 2000. In 2017, it became legal for recreational use.
Assembly Bill 101 passed the state Assembly and Senate without opposition.
