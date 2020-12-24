LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's website for filing regular unemployment claims will be down on Saturday for regular maintenance and additional updates to claimants' login screens.
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that un.nv.gov where claimants file regular unemployment claims will be offline on Dec. 26 from 6 a.m. to midnight. During this time, people will not be able to file claims or access resource materials.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website (employnv.gov) will not be affected on Saturday.
The department says the regular unemployment website updates include a font color that is easier to read, and allowing users to enter their username and password in one window instead of two.
