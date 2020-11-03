LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office has named a new Chief Operating Officer and an Employment Security Division Administrator.
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that Chris Sewell was named COO and Lynda Parven was promoted to Election Security Division (ESD) Administrator.
While continuing as a legislative liaison, Sewell will oversee operational and support units including facilities, human resources, audits and public information, and Information Development Processes. Sewell is a former Washoe County Sherriff and Washoe County School District Police Officer and has worked for the Nevada Transportation Authority and Public Utilities Commission.
Parven will be stepping up from deputy administrator to oversee workforce development, unemployment compensation including legal and appeals as well as the Commission on Post-Secondary Education. She has worked for the State of Nevada for 19 years, starting with the Welfare Division.
Sewell and Parven started their positions on Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.