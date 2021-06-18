LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Websites for Nevada Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and Unemployment Insurance will have regular system maintenance on Saturday morning, the Department of Training and Rehabilitation announced on Friday.
For the PUA website, maintenance is scheduled on June 19, 6-11 a.m. during which time users will not be able to file claims or access resource materials. Claimants are encouraged to visit the site after 11 a.m. on Saturday, when maintenance is scheduled to end. EmployNV.gov
For the UI website, maintenance is scheduled n June 19, 1-7 p.m. during which time users will not be able to file claims or access the website ore resource materials. Claimants are encouraged to visit the site before 1 p.m. or after 7 p.m. on Saturday. ui.nv.gov
The DETR website (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect sites (NevadaJobConnect.com) will not be affected.
DETR also released a schedule for future system maintenance:
- The sate unemployment insurance system (ui.nv.gov) will have regular system maintenance every Saturday 1 p.m. to midnight.
- DETR and JobConnect (detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com) will have regular system maintenance every fourth Saturday of the month 3-7 a.m. or fourth Tuesday of the month 7-9 p.m.
- The PUA website (EmployNV.gov) does not have a regularly scheduled maintenance window.
