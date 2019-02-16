LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada said more than $7.2 million were collected from civil and criminal actions during 2018.
Of the $7.2 million that was collected, about $4 million came from criminal actions and approximately $3.1 million was collected from civil actions, the statement said. The district also worked with the other U.S. Attorney's Offices and the Department of Justice to collect an additional $11.9 million.
"The men and women of the U.S. Attorneys' offices across the country work diligently, day in and day out, to see that the citizens of our nation receive justice," Director James A. Crowell, IV, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, said. "The money that we are able to recover for victims and this country as a whole is a direct result of their hard work."
In total, the Justice Department collected nearly $15 billion in civil and criminal actions for 2018, the statement said.
"We are fully committed to seeking justice for victims of crime, and we will use all available tools and resources to collect restitution and fines," U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said.
According to the statement, the largest civil collections were from "affirmative civil enforcement cases," where United States "recovered government money lost to fraud or other misconduct, or collected fines imposed on individuals and/or corporations for violations of federal health, safety, civil rights or environmental laws."
