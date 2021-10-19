LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's supply chain leaders are working on making change at the federal level to get more drivers into trucks and more products onto shelves.
Trucking industry experts said they're hoping to get Congress to pass the Drive Safe Act, which would essentially lift a rule restricting 18 to 20-year-olds from driving commercial goods across state lines.
"Because you have to be 21 years old to be able to drive interstate, truck driving really isn't an option, so we lose some of those kids who might be a perfect fit for our industry to construction or mining or hospitality, some of those other industries," said Paul Enos, CEO of Nevada Trucking Association. "We get a tremendous amount of freight from Southern California that's coming up there. We need to have the ability to have those drivers coming over state lines."
Enos said the Drive Safe Act has been introduced a couple times to Congress.
The act would require the young adults receive rigorous training under the supervision of an experienced driver.
"Two hundred-forty hours of drive time with an experienced truck driver you have to have 400 hours on-duty time once again with that experienced driver," said Enos. "And you have to be in a truck that has safety systems such as anti-collision systems."
The Nevada Trucking Association is working on getting legislators interested in the act for the president's infrastructure package, or for future consideration.
"Thirty days and you'll immediately be able to jump into a career field where I'll be able to make good money," said one student at North Las Vegas' Advanced Career Institute, which provides training for entry-level truck drivers.
"Trucking is so in demand right now because of the pandemic, it's the perfect time to get into it," another student added.
A third student said, "The pay is pretty good, and you get to see a lot of new stuff."
All three students are in their late twenties, looking to establish a second career, and program leaders said most who come into this program are their age or older.
Enos said the the average age for a truck driver is 47 years old.
That's why industry leaders are working to hook younger Nevadans straight out of high school to the often financially secure career that's in peak demand amid the labor shortage.
