LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fake rideshare drivers are getting busted, according to the Nevada Department of Industry and Business.
The Nevada Transportation Authority and Taxicab Authority have issued citations and impounded 40 vehicles for unlicensed rideshare drivers or off-app rides since the beginning of 2021.
Unauthorized rideshare drivers risk citation or impounding of the vehicle. For safety purposes, passengers are told to only accept rids through a verified app or use another form of licensed transportation like a taxi, limo or shuttle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.