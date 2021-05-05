LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According CDC data from March, Nevada ranks second highest in the country for reported symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Nearly 42% of Nevadans say they have struggled with anxiety, depression or both.
According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. The number is expected to be higher during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Seven Hills Hospital is offering free on-site depression screenings at any Las Vegas valley business location. Free mental health screenings with licensed clinicians can be requested at a local workplace by calling 702-646-5000 ext. 106.
Seven Hills Hospital clinicians will provide care resources and next steps for those in need of inpatient or outpatient treatment. The screenings take only a few minutes and are completely confidential.
