LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition (NTPC) announced on Friday that is challenging all Nevada casinos to implement new and stronger policies to be completely smoke-free.

The move to challenge casinos to implement smoke-free policies comes following the decision by MGM Resorts to reopen the Park MGM as a smoke-free casino.

According to a news release, since 2006, the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking in casino areas like public walkways, hallways, corridors, but permits smoking on the gaming floor.

"People exposed to secondhand smoke at work have a 25–30% increased risk of developing heart disease," NTPC said in the release. "Heart disease is the number one killer of Nevadans and we rank 7th highest in the nation for heart disease."

The NTPC says that over the last two decades, Nevada has seen a consistent reduction in the number of adults who identify as current smokers, with rates declining from 30.3% in 1998 to just 15.7% in 2018.

In regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the NTPC evidence suggests those that smoke are at an increased risk of having complications from the COVID-19 virus, and those exposed to secondhand smoke may face similar risks.

"Smoke free gaming establishments will reduce the risk of spreading the virus from individuals who will have to remove their face covering/mask to utilize their smoking device. Smoke free policies strengthen the prevention guidance offered by local and national experts and provide safe and welcoming environments for employees and patrons."

Reopening on Sept. 30, Park MGM will be the first smoke-free casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

“As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip," Anton Nikodemus, President of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, said previously. "With an expansive Las Vegas portfolio, MGM Resorts is able to offer an array of options for visitors, all within the MGM Resorts family.”