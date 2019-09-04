LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Health experts around the country and in Nevada say vaping is an epidemic.
When people ask 16-year-old Matthew Alvarez, “Do you vape?” He answers, “No.”
But according to information from the FDA, about 1 in 5 high schoolers would answer yes.
"In the last year alone -- from 2017 to 2018 -- we saw a 78% increase in the use of vapor products among high schoolers, which is alarming,” said Malcolm Ahlo from the Southern Nevada Health District. “It's an alarming trend."
Ahlo called the vape craze an “epidemic” as he held up a freezer bag full of confiscated vaping devices from a valley high school.
"I could pick up a bag like this at least once a month," said Ahlo.
This, on the heels of a crackdown on vaping products in Michigan. Nevada also passed a bill into law in June 2019, which upped the tax rate on vaping products to put them in the same bracket as traditional tobacco products.
Alvarez was a sophomore in high school when he testified before state congress to help push SB263 through. He, and Ahlo, said it’s a step in the right direction.
"Right now, the data shows that over 40 percent of high school students in Nevada have tried using vapor products, so we know that it's a problem,” said Ahlo.
“One of the biggest things that other states have done where we've seen success is increasing the age of tobacco products. Increasing the age from 18 to 21 would decrease the use of vapor products. It has in other states and we believe it would have the same results here in Nevada."
