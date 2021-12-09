LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Nevada is getting more than $660,000 to support children's mental health in the state through the children's Mobile Crisis Response Team.
The program is being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be allocated to hire additional staff to support youth and families throughout the state who have been impacted by the pandemic.
The Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) offers a single hotline, staffed 24 hours a day, that supports youth, and families of youth 18 and younger who are showing signs of behavioral or mental health issues that pose a threat to the child's stability within their home, school or community. Services are available at the family's location of choice including in-home and via telehealth. The hotline has seen a 68% increase in use since the start of the pandemic and mobile teams are responding to 22% more calls than prior to the pandemic.
The Interim Finance Committee of the Nevada Legislature voted to approve the funding to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Child and Family Services, which is supporting the program.
For more information on the Children's Mobile Crisis Response Team, go to KnowCrisis.com or call 702-486-7865 in Southern or Rural Nevada or 775-688-1670 in Northern Nevada.
