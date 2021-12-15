LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada will receive $481 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve roads and highways in the state.
"Hundreds of millions of dollars from the new law is on the way to Nevada,” announced Congressman Steven Horsford in a press release Wednesday. “This funding will create good-paying union jobs, move goods to market faster, and keep Nevadans safe on our roads.”
Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can be used for construction, reconstruction or improvement of roads and highways.
The largest portions of the funding will go to the National Highway Performance Program and the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program. The two programs will receive 78% of the total funds Nevada is receiving.
The remaining funds will be distributed across the following state programs: the Highway Safety Improvement Program, Railway-Highway Crossings Program, Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement, Metropolitan Planning, National Highway Freight Program, Carbon Reduction Program and the PROTECT Formula Program.
A list of how much funding each state will receive can be found on the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration's website.
