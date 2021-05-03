LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's face covering mandate now aligns with guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week saying that fully vaccinated people from different households can gather safely outdoors without masks.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed and emergency directive on Monday, which
On April 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidelines for individuals based on whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, including new protocols for masks and face coverings.
Changes in the directive, which is effective immediately, include:
Effective immediately, individuals not exempted by existing state directives or guidance shall be required to use a mask or face covering in a manner consistent with current and subsequent CDC guidance. This Section does not apply to participants in certain activities or events, including but not limited to: athletes, performers, or musicians, to the extent other directives set forth less restrictive face covering requirements for those participants.
The directive also states that businesses must ensure that all patrons, customers, patients, or clients utilize face coverings consistent with this Directive, which may include prohibiting persons without face coverings from entering any indoor premises.
As used in the Directive and consistent with CDC guidelines, “fully vaccinated” means two weeks have passed since an individual received their second dose in a two-dose series of vaccinations, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks have passed since an individual received a single-dose vaccine, such as the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
Those who are not fully vaccinated and should continue taking all precautions until they are, said the announcement from Nevada Health Response.
