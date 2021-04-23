LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state of Nevada will follow the recommendation from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices gave the recommendation on Friday, after the CDC recommended pausing use of the vaccine after rare and serious reactions occurred.
The Nevada State Immunization Program will begin notifying vaccine partners to resume use of the vaccine, said an announcement from the state on Friday.
