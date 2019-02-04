LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state is going to appeal the Ninth Circuit's decision on the preliminary injunction regarding plutonium shipments to Nevada.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced Attorney General Aaron Ford has filed a notice of the appeal with the U.S. District Court.
“My administration continues to exercise every legal tool at our disposal to fight back against the federal government’s reckless disregard for the safety of Nevada’s families and environment,” Sisolak said in a news release. “As I said in my State of the State address, I will stand up to any attempt to send even one ounce of nuclear material to Nevada.”
Nevada filed a motion for preliminary injunction with the U.S. District Court on Nov. 30 to halt plutonium shipments from the U.S. Department of Energy pending a full environmental impact analysis.
During a hearing on the motion Jan. 17, Judge Miranda Du expressed hope the fenderal government would not ship any plutonium to Nevada until she had ruled on the state's motion, the release said. However, on Jan. 30, Nevada was notified by the Department of Energy that it had already shipped half a metric ton of plutonium to Nevada; Judge Du denied the state's motion the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.