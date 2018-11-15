LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a tax preparer was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Wednesday for aiding and assisting in filing false tax returns.
From 2009 to 2015, Ofelia Ronquillo prepared false income tax returns for her business clients at A.R. Financial LLC and eventually at AJRC Tax Services in Las Vegas, prosecutors said. Ronquillo included incorrect items on her clients' tax returns, including donations to charity, capital loss deductions, energy tax credits and unreimbursed employee expenses.
According to prosecutors, the returns reported that clients owed thousands of dollars less in taxes than they would have otherwise owed without the false deductions and credits.
Ronquillo admitted the total tax loss resulting from her preparation and filing was more than $2.7 million, federal prosecutors said.
"The Department of Justice will continue to hold tax return preparers, who willfully prepare and file fraudulent returns, accountable and to protect the United States Treasury from false refund claims," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman said.
U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Gordon also ordered Ronquillo to serve one year of supervised release and to pay a restitution of $16,290.93, according to prosecutors.
"Tax return preparers, who purposely prepare false tax returns to get high refunds are stealing directly from American taxpayers," Special Agent Tara Sullivan with IRS-Criminal Investigations said. "Return preparer fraud is one of the top priorities for IRS-CI, and we will investigate these cases and prosecute those who steal from the American public."
