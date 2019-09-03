Nevada Task Force One in Florida as Dorian hits southeast
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sixteen valley firefighters from the Nevada Task Force remain on standby in Jacksonville, wait for Hurricane Dorian to strike land or wreak havoc with flooding or storm damage.
Each firefighter from the various metro agencies is trained in swift water rescue. The team continues to train with their six boats while waiting for deployment to possibly-hard hit areas.
"Water-- that is something that will kill you quickly," said Trent Sandoval of the Nevada Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue.
Crews have even surveyed streets, in case flooding wipes out signs and covers roadways.
Like [Hurricane] Katrina, there were no streets. there were no street signs, because they were underwater," Sandoval said, noting why rescuers were in place before disaster could strike.
Numerous members of the force have previously been deployed to hard-hit areas in the paths of Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.
The Nevada Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue posts pictures of their progress on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.