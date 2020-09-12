LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A team from Nevada Task Force 1 left Friday night for Salem, Oregon to assist in the ongoing wildfires.
According to Clark County, the Canine Search - Human Remains Detection Team was activated about 11 p.m. on September 11 and was deployed early Saturday morning.
The team, three people and two dogs, were deployed along with a structural specialist to support Utah Task Force 1.
"Nevada is proud to support our Oregon neighbors in their efforts to fight the horrendous and deadly fires we are seeing as a result of climate change," Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter. "This is a harrowing mission, but one I know Nevada Task Force 1 will carry out honorably."
Teams from Utah and Washington, totaling 160 people, were also sent to support local authorities, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said.
"Last night due to the rapid spread of the fires, and evacuations being incomplete, there are a large number of people reported missing," according to Pappa. "Once the team arrives in Salem, they will be deployed by local and state authorities to conduct search operations to ensure no-one is left unaccounted for. The mission could last up to 14 days depending on the needs of local authorities."
