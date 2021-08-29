LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team was activated by FEMA on Sunday to assist with the response to Hurricane Ida in the South.
The 35-member team was ordered to deploy to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The team consists of firefighters from the Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments.
There are 28 teams like Nevada's in the country, according to Clark County. Multiple dogs are traveling with the team, used to search for people.
Louisiana, here comes Nevada Task Force 1! #NVTF1 #AllForOurCountry pic.twitter.com/6UilPoghGt— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 29, 2021
The National Hurricane Center says the storm came ashore near Port Fourchon with sustained winds of 150 mph.
More than 430,000 people are without power in Louisiana. Power outages are expected to increase as the storm moves inland.
Ida's landfall comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's Gulf Coast landfall, which led to the deaths of more than 1,800 people in the region.
Nevada Task Force 1 will drive through the night and arrive Monday.
