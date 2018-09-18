NORTH CAROLINA (FOX5) -- The Nevada Task Force-1 rescued nearly two dozen people and pets over the past two days in Beaufort, North Carolina.
Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said the 16-person water rescue team rescued 19 adults, two children and 10 pets by boat as part of the relief efforts after Hurricane Florence made landfall last week.
Several of the people rescued could not leave their homes due to immobility issues and/or are elderly.
The team is assisting the following storm ravaged areas: South and North River North Carolina, Beaufort, Rachel Carson Reserve and several shoreline communities along the coast in these areas, Cassell confirmed.
In addition to rescues, the team is assisting with humanitarian efforts such as removing trees that are blocking access to neighborhoods and homes and organizing food stations that have served over 300 underprivileged residents.
The team consists of firefighters from Clark County Fire, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Henderson and North Las Vegas Fire Departments.
Cassell said the team was awarded with a "key to the city" before they departed to their next assignment in Kinston, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.