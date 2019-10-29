LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Supreme Court officials are warning of an ongoing scam involving warrant fees and bill payments.
Officials said individuals have been sent a web link provided by someone posing as Nevada Supreme Court billing. The message with the link says the victim must pay a warrant fee or face arrest, according to the court.
The Nevada Supreme Court said they do not collect warrant or bail fees when an individual files an appeal and none of the people who have contacted the court about the fraudulent link have pending appeals or other business with the court.
The court said the scam targeted individuals with "limited English proficiency" and who were not familiar with court processes.
Officials said the scam reports came mostly from Las Vegas.
Anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar scam is asked to contact the Nevada Attorney General's Consumer Complaints division at 702-486-3132 or file a complaint online.
