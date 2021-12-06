LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Monday over a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Nevada's Public Education System.
A group of parents filed a complaint on March 4, 2020. A lower court had determined the case was nonjusticiable.
According to the complaint, the group argues "Nevada public education has fallen short of the requirements of the Nevada Constitution in providing the resources necessary to ensure a basic, uniform, and sufficient education for the schoolchildren of this state.”
Arguments are set to begin at 3 p.m. It will be streamed live on the Nevada Supreme Court YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChT2TVXLKvB0ipmXw_USGuA/community
