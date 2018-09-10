LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Twenty-one people died on Nevada roads in ten days, with most of them in the Las Vegas valley.
One of the biggest factors has been people driving under the influence. Impaired drivers caused one-third of deaths on the road, last year.
Andrew Bennett’s job is to figure out how to prevent deadly crashes. Law enforcement stepped up patrols and Bennett’s office put out PSAs.
“Nothing is changing. Period,” Bennett said. “Transporting yourself from point A to point B will be the most dangerous thing you do every single day, and it shouldn't be that way.”
Bennett works in the state Office of Traffic Safety. He said last year was the first time in a decade, Nevada saw a drop in traffic fatalities.
But after a deadly few weeks on the road, he was not as hopeful this year.
“It’s people not wearing their seatbelt, it's people running red lights, people speeding, people driving impaired,” he said. “We need to change behavior.”
That’s what Levi Echenique’s family said too.
“This is a bigger picture and we cannot let Levi go in vain,” his aunt Amanda Echenique said at a vigil for the 8-year-old, killed in a DUI crash.
“We’re going to get to a point where every single person has been affected by a serious car crash or fatality,” Bennett said. “I personally have been most of the people in this building have been. And it shouldn't take that. It shouldn't take losing somebody for you to care about traffic safety.”
“Hopefully seeing his face and the blue ribbons will remind people it's just not worth it, it's not fair,” Echenique said.
“We keep talking about this rise and rise and rise and people continue to make fatal mistakes behind the wheel,” Bennett said. “One of the stories that got to us over the last couple of days was 8-year-old Levi. He was simply going to school. We can't look at it just as his family lost an 8-year-old. We together as a community are losing people on our roadways.”
Starting Oct. 1, all first-time DUI offenders will be required to put interlock devices in their car. Traffic safety officials said in this upcoming legislative session, they will push for a bill allowing red light cameras.
