LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police is stepping up its highway patrols through Feb. 6. The goal is to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.
The agency says a third of traffic deaths across the country involve speeding. That can mean going over the speed limit, or going too fast in bad weather.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, those speeding costs society $40.4 billion every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.