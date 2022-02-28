LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A video is circulating on social media showing Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak being harassed in a hostile encounter with at least two men at a Las Vegas restaurant.
In the video, a man asks to take a picture with the governor, poses for a selfie, then goes on a profanity-laced rant, verbally attacking the governor.
Another man joins in as they follow Sisolak, his wife and his daughter out of the restaurant.
On Monday, the governor's office responded in a statement saying in part, "We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans."
The governor said while he's disappointed with how this incident played out, he will continue to work for all Nevadans, even the ones who disagree with him.
Nevada State Police said they are investigating the incident.
The Nevada State Police is aware of the incident and has opened an investigation. Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, further information cannot be provided at this time.
Read the full statement from Meghin Delaney, the governor's communications director, below:
While walking through a local restaurant on Sunday to have dinner with his wife and one of his daughters, the Governor was approached by a customer in the establishment who asked to take a photo with him. The Governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture – talking to Nevadans is one of the Governor’s favorite parts of his job.
He is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.
The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans – even those who disagree with him – and he will continue to do so. He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another.
The Governor’s Office will have no further comment on this incident as there is an ongoing investigation.
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald released a statement condemning the confrontation:
There is no place for the behavior and violent threats against the Governor we saw on that video from this weekend. I spoke out when Democrats like Maxine Waters encouraged this behavior against Republicans in public and I am speaking out now after this unnecessary and uncalled for attack on Governor Sisolak and his family in public. To all Nevadans frustrated with the governor, the time and place to take out your frustrations will be in November at the ballot box by electing our Republican nominee, not in a restaurant as he sits down for a meal with his wife and children.
