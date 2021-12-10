LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police are investigating a hit-run crash near Beatty that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening.
According to troopers, a pedestrian was hit and killed around 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 10 along State Route 373 at mile marker 15 between Death Valley Junction and Amargosa Valley.
Troopers said the pedestrian was hit by unknown vehicle that left the scene.
SR 373 is closed in both directions while the scene is being investigated.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and if traveling to expect delays.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Hit & Run Crash involving a pedestrian & an unknown motor vehicle on State Route 373 & Nye County Mile Marker 15. (Near Beatty) State Route 373 closed in both directions. Expect delays & avoid the area. #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #HighwayPatrol— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 11, 2021
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.