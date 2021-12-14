LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run in Amargosa Valley.
According to a news release, at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, a vehicle was traveling southbound on State Route 373 south of mile marker 15 when it struck a pedestrian that had entered the travel lane.
The vehicle continued southbound without stopping and has yet to be located or identified. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Edward Rand Howerton, died at the scene. It's unknown why Howerton entered the travel lane.
It marks the Nevada Highway Patrol - Southern Command's 92nd death from a traffic incident.
