LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of Nevada Public Lands Day, state parks across Nevada are offering free admission to state residents and visitors.
Nevada Public Lands Day is an annual event that occurs on Sept. 29. According to the Nevada Division of State Parks, park fees, including entrance, camping and boating (where applicable) have been waived.
“Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities,” State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson said. “For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse.”
Events have also been planned in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day.
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park said it was hosting an event Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be family-friendly activities, including a yoga session and Native-American dancing and music performances.
The Nevada Division of State Parks said Nevada Public Lands Day is an opportunity for visitors to take the "passport challenge" and add a stamp to their passport booklet when visiting a state park. Once a visitor has 15 different state park stamps on their passport, they can earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada state parks.
For more information, visit parks.nv.gov.
