CARSON CITY, Nevada (FOX5) - Military members and their families can enjoy Nevada's state museums throughout the summer, until Labor Day Weekend, thanks to a national program.
According to a release from the Nevada State Museums, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Blue Star Families program launched this year's program on May 18.
Museums under the umbrella of the Nevada Division of Museums and History taking part in the program include Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, Lost City Museum in Overton, Nevada Historical Society in Reno, Nevada State Museum in Carson City, Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas and the Springs Preserve. The initiative is a collaboration of more than 2,000 museums nationwide.
"As we launch the tenth summer of Blue Star Museums, it remains a privilege for the National Endowment for the Arts to serve members of the military and their families through this program," Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts said. "Whether it's an art museum, science center, or botanic garden, there are so many wonderful opportunities for military families to share a memorable experience exploring our nation's museums."
"We've seen the tremendous impact the Blue Star Museums program brings to our military families, and we're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of support," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, chief executive officer of Blue Star Families. "Not only are museums fun to explore but are also great for making memories and strengthening military families as a whole."
For a full list of participating museums nationwide, click here.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
