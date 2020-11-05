LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Museum at the Springs Preserve is now open on Saturdays and Sundays with new exhibits.
After remaining closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is welcoming back visitors on weekends through a timed ticket system.
The museum has a new sloth exhibit that displays the complete fossil specimen including claws that the animal, which lived in Nevada 33,000 years ago, used to defend itself from predators. Costumes from the “Les Folies Bergere,” a show that ran for decades at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, will also be available.
Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and visitors are asked to book a ticket online for admission at LasVegasNVMuseum.org.
