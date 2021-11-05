LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas is holding a pop-up exhibit on El Cortez Hotel and Casino this month to mark the downtown property's 80th anniversary.
The resort was constructed in 1941 for $325,000, according to the Nevada State Museum. It opened with 87 rooms, a dining room to seat 125 and a cocktail area. Its expansion in 1946 made it the largest hotel in Las Vegas. The roof sign was added in 1952, and the new guest tower opened in 1980.
The El Cortez building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in order to preserve and protect it for future generations, a spokesperson for the museum said in a media release.
The exhibit includes artifacts from the museum’s Greeno Collection and photos from its Florian Mitchell Collection, "as well as a sample of the old iconic casino carpet that was recently replaced."
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, and tickets are required. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.