LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More graduation ceremonies in Southern Nevada are going virtual.
Nevada State College announced it will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the 2021 graduating class on Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m.
But there's still a chance for an in-person celebration. Nevada State College says the week after commencement, grads will have the opportunity to participate in a Grad Walk.
Loved ones of the graduating senior will be given the opportunity to get photos of their graduate walking across a stage in a cap and gown as their name is announced.
For more information about graduation, go to nsc.edu/commencement.
