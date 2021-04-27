Nevada sports books saw a record month in March.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- March was a monster month for Nevada sportsbooks, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The sports betting volume for March 2021 was $640 million. That's the third highest total ever for a single month and up 354% from last year.

Sports Betting-March Madness

A man makes a sports bet at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City NJ on Friday March 19, 2021, the first full day of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Last year, it was March sadness as the NCAA college basketball tournament got canceled days before it was supposed to start, due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Nevada sports books won $39.3 million, up 2,605% from last year.

The win and volume were both all-time records for the month of March, the Gaming Control Board said. The comparisons are especially crazy given that sports shut down mid March last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.