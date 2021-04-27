LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- March was a monster month for Nevada sportsbooks, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The sports betting volume for March 2021 was $640 million. That's the third highest total ever for a single month and up 354% from last year.
Nevada sports books won $39.3 million, up 2,605% from last year.
The win and volume were both all-time records for the month of March, the Gaming Control Board said. The comparisons are especially crazy given that sports shut down mid March last year.
