LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More money was wagered on this year's Super Bowl at Nevada's 179 sportsbooks than ever before, according to data released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
According to the NGCB, $179,823,715 million was wagered in Nevada's 179 sportsbooks on Super Bowl 56.
The data indicates that sportsbooks had a win of $15,413,228; resulting in a hold percentage of 8.6%
The previous record was in 2018 with $158,586,934 in wagers taken when the Philadelphia Eagles played the New England Patriots. The Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the game after beating the Pats 41 to 33.
Gaming officials provided the below chart that shows the performance of Nevada sportsbooks for the last ten Super Bowls:
