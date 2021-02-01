LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada SPCA is offering guinea pig adoptions fee-free on Groundhog Day ("Guinea Pig Day") on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“Guinea Pig Day is our way of giving the guinea pigs their due. They are often overlooked by adopters searching for dogs or cats, and guinea pigs make wonderful pets," said Lori Heeren, Executive Director of Nevada SPCA, in a written statement. “Guinea pigs are easy to care for and are great pets for children. They’re great communicators and will even purr when they’re happy!”
Interested adopters can visit nevadaspca.org and select the “other adoptable animals” tab. From there, an adoption appointment can be booked online by selecting the green appointment tab and filling out the appropriate information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.