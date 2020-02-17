LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking to welcome a new pet into their home can do so for free from the Nevada SPCA on Presidents Day.
As part of the "Paws for Presidents" promotion, the Nevada SPCA is waiving adoption fees on Monday, Feb. 17, the organization said in a Facebook post.
The promotion includes adoption fees on dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs.
The Nevada SPCA, 4800 W. Dewey Drive, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
Wish they would just reduce the fees, as some people do not value what they do not pay something for.
