LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada SPCA is temporarily closing for two weeks between Oct. 25 to Nov. 7.
The organization is closing its doors to its location on 4800 W. Dewey Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Russell Road, in Las Vegas as it moves into a new location at 5375 Proycon St. Suite 108, near Hacienda Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
The organization said it outgrew its home. The new $2.5 million construction project for the new Nevada SPCA facility will include more efficient plumbing systems, additional rooms to treat animals with medical needs, indoor air conditioning and heating to regulate the temperatures for the animals and more.
Beginning Nov. 8, adoptions at the new location will be by appointment only. During the time the organization is temporarily closed, it is offering the following adoption events:
- Cat adoptions at PetSmart (7050 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy) from October 25 through November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Dog & cat adoptions at Subaru of Las Vegas (6455 Roy Horn Way) on October 29 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
- Halloween Hounds Dog Adoptions at Subaru of Las Vegas (6455 Roy Horn Way) on October 31 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
