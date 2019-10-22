Interested in adopting a cat? The Nevada SPCA is offering free cat adoptions as part of its Freaky Free Feline Friday event.
According to the Nevada SPCA, the shelter is quickly approaching maximum capacity with cats. The one-day-only adoption event will help free up much needed kennel space and resources, organizers said in a release.
Held on Friday, Oct. 25, adoption fees will be waived for any cat over the age of six months. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nevada SPCA, 4800 W. Dewey Drive.
