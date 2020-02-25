LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada SPCA is celebrating Leap Year with a special promotion to help cats find their furever homes.
As part of its "Leap Out of the Shelter" promotion, the Nevada SPCA is offering $29 adoptions on all adult cats 6 months and older.
The Nevada SPCA, 4800 W. Dewey Drive, is offering the promotion this Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.
All cats will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
“We’ve had so many great cats arrive at our shelter, from a variety of situations and backgrounds, including cats that were simply surrendered to us. All of them need to find loving homes. With the warmer weather approaching, we expect to see an influx of cats and kittens coming into the shelter, so we need to ensure we have enough space and resources to accommodate them”, said Amy Lee, Communications Manager for Nevada SPCA.
