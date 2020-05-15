LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Monday, May 18 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 Nevada SPCA is hosting a virtual fee-waived cat adoption promotion.
Findlay Toyota, will be covering the adoption fees on all adult cats aged 6 months and older, so that they may find loving new homes.
“We’re thrilled that Findlay Toyota is stepping up as our community partner again to cover adoption fees, so that we can find great new homes for our cats” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director.
“Cats make wonderful companions; they’re both loving and independent pets at the same time and we’ve achieved a lot of success during this pandemic through facilitating adoptions virtually.”
You may visit nevadaspca.org to view available cats. An email can be sent to info@nevadaspca.org with the name of the cat along with contact information.
Please allow up to 48 hours for a response back, as emails are answered in the order which they are received.
Potential adopters will go through an adoption consultation either via phone or email to ensure the right fit between the household and the cat.
All adult “certified pre-owned, fuel-efficient” cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fees waived during this time.
All cats will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Once an adoption is finalized and a pick-up time appointment is scheduled, new adopters can come and pick up their new pet curbside.
Nevada SPCA is located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118.
For additional information call (702) 872-7722 or visit nevadaspca.org. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
