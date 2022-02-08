LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Southern Railway is hosting a memorial train ride on Friday in honor of Officer Briar Huff.
Huff, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and former Boulder City marshal, died on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico.
Huff was married to BCPD Officer Todd Huff and was a sister to LVMPD Officer Dustin Osborne. Huff was also a mother to a young son.
The event will feature two train rides on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The donation is $20 with a $5 handling fee. Additional donations will be accepted online or at the event.
Donations will be collected and distributed by the Boulder City Police Department
to benefit the Huff family.
For questions, contact tickets@nevadasouthern.com or call 702-580-6074 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. To book online, click here.
