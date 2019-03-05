LAS VEGAS -- Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigned Tuesday amid a federal probe.
Atkinson is accused of misappropriating campaign finance funds.
The Senate Democratic Caucus released this statement Tuesday:
The Nevada Senate Democrats are saddened and disappointed to learn of the circumstances leading to Senator Atkinson’s resignation today. The charges levied against him are serious, and allege conduct that we strongly condemn. His resignation is appropriate. We trust the courts to do justice in this matter. Given what little information we currently have, we won’t be commenting on what appear to be ongoing investigations.
Nevadans sent us here to do a job, and they expect us to fulfill those duties.
The caucus said Assistant Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro will assume the post.
Gov. Steve Sisolak also released a statement regarding the resignation:
I am extremely disappointed in the news that Kelvin Atkinson misappropriated campaign funds for his personal use. This admitted violation of the law goes against the integrity every elected officer in the state of Nevada should uphold. By doing so, he betrayed the trust of the public, and therefore should be held accountable.
(0) comments
