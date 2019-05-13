CARSON CITY, Nevada (FOX5) - Senate democrats introduced a bill that would change the state’s 52-year-old school funding formula.
Bill sponsor senator Mo Denis (D-Las Vegas) called it a "modernized funding formula" that will address the needs of Nevada school districts in 2019.
“The main difference is transparency” Denis said. “It creates a fund where all the money goes into one place. This will ensure we know where the money is going.”
The pupil-centered funding plan also determines a base funding amount for every student and changes how the state distributes extra dollars based on student needs. Students who are learning English as a second language, gifted students, students living in low-income households and special-education students will receive the additional funds.
“There’s a weight [for those students] because we know it costs more to educate those kids," Denis said.
Because Clark County is the largest district in the state, it would receive more money.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement in favor of the bill. But he pointed out that the bill does not address the need for new funding for education.
“This bill does not address the current need for more funding to provide raises to our hard-working employees,” Jara wrote in a statement. “We know that our state needs to make significant investments in education over the coming years.”
By contrast, education advocates in rural districts expressed concern that schools in those areas could be short-changed.
According to Denis, there are protections in place for rural districts. Schools in those areas would never get “less than what they are currently receiving.”
At a media event on Project Neon, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) fielded questions about the newly unveiled funding formula as well as the looming teacher strike.
Sisolak said he had not read the bill at the time of the event, but planned to.
“It’s our hope that we’ll be able to get through this legislative session with the funding in place,” Sisolak said. "We’re hopeful by the end of the session we’ll see that funding available.”
Sisolak also said he is committed to providing the teacher raises he promised.
The Clark County Education Association voted to authorize a strike over the weekend. The strike in contingent upon whether the district is properly funded by the end of the legislative session among other concerns. While SB 543 was never intended to provide new revenue to schools, the CCEA executive director vocalized his concerns about the lack of funding.
“There’s no new money in this,” John Vellardita said. “I don’t know how you fix the funding formula without new money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.