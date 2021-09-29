LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 has put many medical procedures on hold. Initially, the pandemic sparked concerns over the organ donation and transplantation progress, but in Nevada, the process skyrocketed.
"We were able to facilitate a record number of donations and transplants across the country, and that included here in Nevada," said Joseph Ferreira, president and CEO of Nevada Donor Network.
While the screening process for donations changed because of the pandemic, the state more than tripled its transplantation rate.
Dr. Sunil Patel with UMC's Center of Transplantation said they typically perform 45 transplants a year. Last year, that number rose to 154.
"It was almost three times what we’ve done in the past. This year, we’ve already finished around 105 transplants," he said.
UMC paused live donations during the first and second waves of the pandemic, in line with when elective procedures were temporarily stopped.
Doctors still continued with donations from those who had passed away.
"We calculated the net benefit of transplant in time of a pandemic for the patients and realized that most patients would actually do well if they got transplanted versus waiting and discarding organs," he explained.
Certain patients even qualify for organ donations from people who once had COVID-19.
"We make sure that there is a benefit to this patient in terms of his survival from getting the kidney transplant and the risk of having long-term consequences or even dying from using an organ that was previously exposed to COVID is really low," Dr. Patel said.
UMC encourages patients waiting for a transplant to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
