LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said on Saturday voters in Nevada will get a postcard from the U.S. Postal Service with voting recommendations that are inaccurate for Nevadans.
According to her office, the postcards tell voters to request a mail-in or absentee ballot 15 days before the election and to add postage to the ballot return envelope if needed.
In Nevada, all active registered voters will automatically get a ballot in the mail for the 2020 general election, so there is no need to request one. All ballots will come with prepaid return envelopes, so additional postage is not needed.
The statement from Cegavske said their office wasn't aware of the postcards before they were mailed out, and that some areas of the state may have gotten them already.
For up-to-date information on voting in the election, visit the office's website by clicking here.
Anyone with questions can contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (775) 684-5705 or nvelect@sos.nv.gov.
